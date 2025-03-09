E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CB stock opened at $286.52 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
