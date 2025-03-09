E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,588,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,851.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,946,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 70.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -575.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $7,597,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,961,421.52. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,046 shares of company stock valued at $79,594,844. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

