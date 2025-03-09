Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,828,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 112,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.