Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 318.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $269.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $273.69.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $295.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $2,898,543.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,860.80. The trade was a 40.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total value of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,911.80. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

