EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.38.
EcoSynthetix Company Profile
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EcoSynthetix
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.