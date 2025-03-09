Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 10,980 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.