Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,901 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 12.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

