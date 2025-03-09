Efficient Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

