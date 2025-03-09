Efficient Advisors LLC Has $39.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,872 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $39,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

