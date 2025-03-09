Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) Insider Buys A$100,168.55 in Stock

Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR – Get Free Report) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 431,761 shares of Encounter Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,168.55 ($62,999.09).

The firm has a market cap of $127.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Encounter Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration, and project generation and development activities in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits, as well as rare earths and lithium. The company holds interests in the Lamil and Yeneena projects located in the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

