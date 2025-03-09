Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR) Insider Buys A$100,168.55 in Stock

Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR – Get Free Report) insider Philip Crutchfield acquired 431,761 shares of Encounter Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,168.55 ($62,999.09).
Encounter Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $127.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 5.71.
About Encounter Resources
