Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $364,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,196,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $619,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 98.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 46.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $449.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.