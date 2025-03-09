Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Stock Price Down 23.3% – Should You Sell?

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) fell 23.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 2,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Esports Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.31.

About Esports Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.