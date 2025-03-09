Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $5,925,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $126.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

