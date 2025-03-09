Farrow Financial Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farrow Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

