Frontier Asset Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CW stock opened at $314.45 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $236.31 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average is $344.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

