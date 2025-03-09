Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 14,589 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.