GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 100.0% increase from GAMCO Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

GAMCO Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

