Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Buys New Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after buying an additional 500,475 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

