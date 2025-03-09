Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $1.18 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Trading Up 4.0 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
