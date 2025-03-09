Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $1.18 Million in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.