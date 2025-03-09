Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Invests $2.08 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

