Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases Shares of 11,200 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

