Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $1.50 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $98,720,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 22,199.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 261,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of DHI stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
