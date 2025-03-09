George P. Sakellaris Acquires 25,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. The trade was a 2.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameresco Trading Up 19.6 %

NYSE AMRC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 81.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 613,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 229,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.