Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 17.9% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 846.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 75,467 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

