Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Sells $125,008.12 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) VP David C. Lloyd sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $125,008.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $418,719.20. This trade represents a 22.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greif Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greif by 66.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Greif by 4.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,126,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

