H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $44.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.
HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group
H World Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.51 on Friday. H World Group has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
