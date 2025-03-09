H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $44.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $307,715,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,840,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 1,842,244 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in H World Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,321,000 after buying an additional 1,452,364 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in H World Group by 1,325.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,153,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,092,000 after buying an additional 1,072,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.51 on Friday. H World Group has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

