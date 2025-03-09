Head to Head Analysis: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) & SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DZS has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DZS and SUNation Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 1 0 3.00 SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

DZS presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,900.00%. Given DZS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DZS is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

This table compares DZS and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -45.63% -179.34% -27.13% SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of DZS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of DZS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DZS and SUNation Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $389.46 million 0.01 -$135.22 million ($2.21) -0.05 SUNation Energy $60.93 million 0.01 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

SUNation Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

About DZS

DZS Inc. provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services. It also provides subscriber edge solutions through DZS Helix comprising optical network terminals (ONTs) and smart gateway solutions for fiber to the x (FTTx) deployment; and connected premises products, consisting of indoor/outdoor ONTs and gateways. In addition, the company offers optical edge solutions through DZS Chronos and DZS Saber, which provides solutions for mobile operators and service providers that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/midhaul/backhaul systems and migrate to fifth generation wireless technologies. Further, it provides cloud software solutions through DZS Cloud that offers a commercial, carrier-grade network-slicing enabled orchestration platform, which supports open RAN and 4G/5G networks. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. DZS Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

