Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Position Cut by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after buying an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $175,697,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

DOC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.