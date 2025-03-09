HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.89 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

