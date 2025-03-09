HM Payson & Co. Has $3.32 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

