HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 43,904 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

