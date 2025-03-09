Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF comprises 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLY. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 119,914.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 476,059 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,089,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,462,000 after buying an additional 229,342 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,414,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $487.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

