Horan Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $139.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.74. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

