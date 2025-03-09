Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,244,676,000 after purchasing an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,080,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,766,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,571,000 after purchasing an additional 115,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,732,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 202,233 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $194.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $130.38 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

