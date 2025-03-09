H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.