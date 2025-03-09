InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

