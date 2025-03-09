Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Buys 2,334 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Gina A. Richardson bought 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. The trade was a 30.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.79 on Friday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $518.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 440,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

