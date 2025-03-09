Insider Buying: Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.34.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

