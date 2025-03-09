Insider Buying: Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. This trade represents a 1.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00.

NYSE HLF opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $896.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

