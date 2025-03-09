Insider Selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Sells 11,400 Shares of Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $116,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,571.04. This trade represents a 35.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carmencita N.M. Whonder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $3,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 196,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

