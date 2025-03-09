Insider Selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Sells 11,400 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2025

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARIGet Free Report) Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $116,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,571.04. This trade represents a 35.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carmencita N.M. Whonder also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 4th, Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,684,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $3,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 196,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.