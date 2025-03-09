Insider Selling: GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Sells 14,415 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $83,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,812,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,276.20. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $636.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.88 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 110,957 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 99,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

