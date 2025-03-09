Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.46. Approximately 61,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 74,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $307.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIBL. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000.

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

