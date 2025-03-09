Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,673.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,872.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,656.42.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

