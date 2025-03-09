Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $482.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.85 and a 200 day moving average of $509.97. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

