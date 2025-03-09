Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.5% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $491.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.