Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

