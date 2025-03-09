iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

