iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,029,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.38 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

