iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is United Community Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

United Community Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of United Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $599.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

