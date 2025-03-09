iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 253.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $107.84.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.