iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 253.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $107.84.
About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
